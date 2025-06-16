3 Reasons Why Oregon State Baseball Can Still Reach CWS Finals

With the Oregon State baseball team falling to Coastal Carolina on Sunday, BeaversEdge gives three reasons why the Beavers can win three straight and reach the College World Series Finals!

While the Oregon State baseball team currently sits with a 1-1 record at the College World Series with a win over Louisville and a loss to Coastal Carolina, Beaver fans should be encouraged because the Beavers are .500 without playing their best ball.

Sure, the Beavers have had their moments, such as the dramatic, walk-off win over Louisville on Friday, but the loss to Coastal was largely a stinker that is out of character for this team. I think we're still awaiting the version of the Beaver team that dominated the Corvallis Regional and overcame Florida State in the Corvallis Super Regional.

Additionally, a loss seems to have quite the impact on this group, as it usually shocks them back into their mojo, as evidenced by the opening regional loss to St. Mary's and the ensuing response, and the Sunday explosion after dropping Saturday's matchup to FSU.

The Beavers have also been uncharacteristically sloppy with errors, with a CWS-leading five, so if a team that has been very good for most of the year, fielding manages to right the ship, you could see a few wins stacking in a row.

The Beavers left 10 on base in the 4-3 win over Louisville, and then left six on base in the loss to Coastal, so they've got to be better at getting clutch hits with runners in scoring position.