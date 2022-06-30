BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2022: Honorable Mentions

Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Make sure you subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

The rankings will be controversial and no two people will agree on every single ranking, but that will be the fun of the rankings!

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.

Again, we want to reiterate how difficult it was to create this top 25. It was tough to keep some of the guys below out of the top 25.

The main criteria were assessing our expectations for the player's performance in 2022, and to assess that, you have to look at what the player did in 2021. Stats were taken into consideration, but it was more of an overall impact on the team from an analysis perspective.

This is obviously an inexact science as you're comparing quarterbacks to defensive lineman and linebackers to offensive lineman. But our team, which consisted of Brenden Slaughter , and Mitch Monge gave it a shot.

Punter - Luke Loecher

-> After breaking the Oregon State single-season record for punting yards (1,459) and average (47.1 per), senior Luke Loecher finds himself as an honorable mention on the BeaversEdge Top 25 heading into 2022. Loecher was Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-Pac-12 after finishing with 10 punts of 50 or more yards and had 13 downed inside the 20.

Kicker - Everett Hayes

-> After setting the Oregon State school record for the longest kick (60 yards vs Colorado) and going 12-for-18 in 2021, Everett Hayes checks in as an honorable mention in the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2022. Hayes has definitely shown he has the leg to make all the kicks, he just needs to tighten up his accuracy a bit. I expect him to have a very solid and consistent season where he hovers around an 80% success rate.

Tight End - Jake Overman

-> In line to be Oregon State's No. 2 tight end behind Luke Musgrave, Jake Overman finds himself in the honorable mentions to kick off the 2022 BeaversEdge Top 25. With Teagan Quitoriano off to the NFL, Overman figures to have his role increase significantly this season. Despite only having one catch in his collegiate career, Overman has appeared in 20 games in two years, well-preparing him for a sizable role in the offense in 2022.

Defensive Back - Akili Arnold

-> After appearing in all 13 games and recording 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one interception in 2021, Arnold finds himself just outside the top 25. Arnold has played in 26 career games with the Beavers and recorded his first collegiate interception last season in the LA Bowl. He's an experienced piece in the secondary and figures to see a ton of action this season. I wouldn't be surprised to see him higher by the end of the season...

OLB/Edge - Drew Chatfield

-> Last but certainly not least, we wrap up the honorable mentions with outside linebacker/edge rusher Drew Chatfield. After transferring over from Florida during the 2021 campaign, Chatfield had to sit out via transfer rules, but was allowed to practice and has been working out with the team for nearly a year. When talking to head coach Jonathan Smith in the spring, he mentioned that he's really excited to have Chatfield in the fold and able to play as he can really create pressure on the opposing backfield. He finds himself as an honorable mention but has the potential for a big season given that he's familiar with the system and plays a position of need.