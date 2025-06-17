Oregon State Baseball: Beavers' Season Comes To A Close At CWS

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth to tie the game at six but the comeback ended there as Louisville scored a run on a one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning as the Beavers lost 7-6 Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

With the loss, Oregon State’s season comes to a close with a 48-16-1 record.

Aiva Arquette drilled his 19th home run of the season to open the ninth, then watched as Gavin Turley, Wilson Weber and AJ Singer all reached via a single, walk and single. Tyce Peterson then grounded into what appeared to be a double play ball but shortstop Alex Alicea was unable to field the ball cleanly and two runs scored to tie the game.

Louisville, however, recorded the next three outs with runners on second and third. The Cardinals (42-23) loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame against reliever Kellan Oakes. Zach Edwards came in and got Jake Munroe on a strikeout but Eddie King Jr. ended the game on a sacrifice fly to center.

Oakes took the loss, dropping to 5-1. Tucker Biven got the win for Louisville to improve to 5-0.

Jacob Krieg also homered for the Beavers, his 14th of the year. It cut the Louisville lead from 3-0 to 3-2. The Cardinals, however, answered with one in the fourth, and after OSU plated a run on a fielder’s choice by Canon Reeder in the sixth, made it a 5-3 games.

Arquette and Turley each had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with nine as a team.

