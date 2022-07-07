BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 20 Deshaun Fenwick

Deshaun Fenwick

Bio No. 5 6-foot-2, 231-pounds Running Back Rs-Junior Braden River HS Bradenton, Fla. 2021 stats: 448 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. Also caught four passes for 14 yards

2021 Recap

After transferring to Oregon State from South Carolina ahead of the 2021 campaign, Fenwick was able to settle in nicely as BJ Baylor's primary backup. He recorded 448 rushing yards on 78 attempts (5.7 yards per carry) and tallied four touchdowns. Fenwick's best game of the season came against Washington State when he ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 70-yard performance against Washington...

2022 Outlook

With BJ Baylor off to the NFL, there's a sizable hole to be filled in Oregon State's backfield and Fenwick seemingly has the inside track towards being given the first opportunity to be that guy in 2022. True freshman Damien Martinez impressed thoroughly in spring, but I'd still give Fenwick the slight nod heading into fall camp because he was so superb in a secondary role behind Baylor last season. He earned the trust of the coaching staff and had some big moments with the ball in his hands... Just as Baylor got the first opportunity to seize the starting job last season, I'd expect the coaching staff to do the same with Fenwick this season. He showed great potential as a strong runner with size, speed, and physicality, and with an increased role, very well could be the next great Oregon State running back. He'll be pushed by Martinez in fall camp, but my bet would be Fenwick narrowly earns the starting nod against Boise State.

Previously