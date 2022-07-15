BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 13 Tre'Shaun Harrison

Tre'Shaun Harrison

Bio No. 0 6-foot-1, 193-pounds Wide Receiver Senior Garfield HS Seattle, Wash. 2021 stats: 29 receptions for 401 yards and three touchdowns & three carries for 23 yards

2021 Recap

In his first full season with Oregon State, the former Florida State transfer showed his potential as a go-to receiver in 2021. After only appearing in the final two games of the 2020 season due to transfer rules, Harrison played in all 13 games and finished second on the team in receiving yards in 2021 (only behind Trevon Bradford) and was tied for the second most touchdowns (three) with Luke Musgrave. Harrison's best game of the season was likely against Utah when he tallied three receptions for 72 yards, including a 54-yard reception. He had six contests where he recorded more than 45 receiving yards and scored a touchdown against USC, Colorado, & Arizona State. For his efforts in '21, Harrison was named Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-Pac-12...

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, the expectation is that Harrison will elevate his game and be Oregon State's go-to receiver with consistency. With Bradford graduated, and Zeriah Beason and Champ Flemings no longer with the program, Harrison is the Beavers' returning leading receiver by a healthy margin. Tyjon Lindsey was the next closest receiver with 232 receiving yards in 2021. That said, he figures to be extremely busy this season. The Seattle native is entering his final season of eligibility and there's no doubt he's looking to have his best collegiate season. He's got the opportunity to showcase himself as "the guy" in the receiver room and with the Beavers wanting to be more offensively balanced this year, he could find a lot more opportunities with the ball in his hands. Additionally, with this being his last year, Harrison could definitely help his pro prospects with a big senior campaign... If he and presumptive starter Chance Nolan can build on the chemistry achieved last season, the sky could be the limit for Harrison. He's got all the talent, speed, and athleticism to make big-time plays and OSU's offense would greatly benefit from him having a big final season...

Previously