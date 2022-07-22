Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: July 22

Good morning Oregon State fans, we're back at it with another Oregon State recruiting notebook. Unfortunately, it's been a quiet month of July outside commitments. Recruits are taking a step back from their recruitments with the dead period after a busy month of June before visits start back up at the end of the month.

For the Beavers, it's been a quiet last few weeks in regards to rumors and whispers on the recruiting trail. With that, we've had to get a bit creative in today's notebook, we offer two quick updates on a pair of 2023 offensive linemen before taking a look at a few of the in-state early standouts from the 2024 recruiting cycle.