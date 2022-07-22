Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: July 22
Good morning Oregon State fans, we're back at it with another Oregon State recruiting notebook. Unfortunately, it's been a quiet month of July outside commitments. Recruits are taking a step back from their recruitments with the dead period after a busy month of June before visits start back up at the end of the month.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
For the Beavers, it's been a quiet last few weeks in regards to rumors and whispers on the recruiting trail. With that, we've had to get a bit creative in today's notebook, we offer two quick updates on a pair of 2023 offensive linemen before taking a look at a few of the in-state early standouts from the 2024 recruiting cycle.
MORE: Edge Top 25: No. 8 Chance Nolan | MBB: Beavers Add Dzmitry Ryuny | DJ Carpenter Selected By St. Louis | Jake Pfennigs Selected In 13th Round By Oakland | Who Will Be OSU's Next Commit?
Notes on a pair of 2023 offensive linemen
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news