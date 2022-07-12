BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 16 Simon Sandberg

Simon Sandberg

Bio No. 96 6-foot-3, 291-pounds Defensive Line Rs-Senior Tingvalla HS Karlstad, Sweden 2021 stats: 18 tackles with three tackles for loss

2021 Recap

Like many others already mentioned on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2022, Sandberg had his best season as a Beaver in 2021 as he played in a career-high 11 games (10 starts) and tallied a career-high 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. Sandberg's best game of the season came in the LA Bowl as he recorded five tackles and half a tackle for loss.

2022 Outlook

The Karlstad, Sweden native has improved each season at Oregon State after arriving ahead of the 2019 campaign and with this being his final go-around, expect Sandberg to play a big-time role on the defensive line. Alongside Isaac Hodgins and Cody Anderson, Sandberg is one of the veterans on the defensive line, having played in 27 career games. He will be expected to help provide critical depth to a unit needing to take a step forward this season. For his career, Sandberg has totaled 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one sack. With the Beavers wanting to be more aggressive defensively under newly-minted defensive coordinator Trent Bray, it's going to be very interesting to see how that ultimately trickles down to the defensive line. If those tweaks can help the DL become more effective overall, Sandberg could easily be in line for his best season as a Beaver in 2022.

Previously