Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class isn't close to being finished but with it being a quiet time in the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Beavers, it's a fantastic time to look ahead to future recruiting cycles. In our last notebook, we took a look at some of the state of Oregon's elite talent in the 2024 recruiting class.

Today, we continue looking at the 2024 recruiting class and take a brief look at Oregon State's early overall recruiting efforts in the cycle.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: MBB & WBB: Phil Knight Legacy Brackets Announced | Marco Brewer, Omar Speights Earn Watch List Honors