Oregon State MBB & WBB: Phil Knight Legacy Brackets Released

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams have learned their opponents to begin the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, as Rip City Management announced the tournament brackets on Monday.

The Beaver men will open the event against Duke on Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a 12 p.m. tip on ESPN. Their second-round opponent will be either Florida or Xavier Nov. 25 at Moda Center. The eight team field also includes Purdue, West Virginia, Gonzaga and Portland State.

The Oregon State women will face Iowa in their opening game, Friday Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Chiles Center on ESPNU. The four-team women’s bracket also features UConn and Duke, with the second day of games set for Nov. 27.

The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Moda Championships Packages are now on sale. Single session tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with ticket information available here.

All 16 Phil Knight Legacy games will be televised on ESPN networks, including the men’s and women’s championship games – live from the Moda Center on Sunday, Nov. 27.