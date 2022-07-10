BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 18 Anthony Gould
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
Anthony Gould
Bio
No. 15
5-foot-8, 168-pounds
Wide Receiver
Rs-Sophomore
West Salem (OR) HS
Leavenworth, Kansas
2021 stats: 13 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown along with five rush attempts for 50 yards and one score
2021 Recap
Playing in all 13 games and making three starts, Gould easily had his most productive season as a Beaver in 2021 as he tallied 13 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.
He also showcased some versatility as a runner, taking five carries for 50 yards and a score.
While the lion's share of Gould's 2021 production came from his seven-catch, 119 yards, and one touchdown performance against Hawaii, the potential he showed certainly makes his upcoming season very intriguing
2022 Outlook
Heading into the 2022 campaign, Gould is definitely in the mix to be one of Oregon State's starting receivers and has the potential for a big-time campaign.
By nature of the Beavers wanting to have more offensive balance with the passing game this season compared to last, there should be more plentiful opportunities through the air and that's where Gould can thrive.
Tre'Shaun Harrison is likely locked into a starting job, while a mix of Gould, Tyjon Lindsey, Jesiah Irish, Silas Bolden, Makiya Tongue, John Dunmore, Jimmy Valsin, and Trevor Pope will hold the other two or three receiver spots.
Gould seems like he'll be given an opportunity to be one of those starters out of the gate and it's quite reasonable to assume he'll be hard to take off the field.
He's one of the Beavers' most electric playmakers with the ball in his hands and there's no question after flashing moments last season that the coaching staff wants to see much more in 2022.
Previously
----
