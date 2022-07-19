BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 9 Rejzohn Wright

Rejzohn Wright

Bio No. 1 6-foot-2, 193-pounds Defensive Back Senior James Logan HS -> (Laney College) East Palo Alto, Calif. 2021 stats: 52 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and eight pass breakups

2021 Recap

After seeing action in five games during the 2020 season after transferring from Laney College, the 2021 season was a breakout for Wright as he emerged as a starting cornerback in Oregon State's defensive system. He took over the spot left by elder brother Nahshon Wright and went on to start all 13 games for the Beavers while tallying 52 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and eight pass breakups. His eight pass breakups tied Kitan Oladapo for the team lead while his two interceptions tied Alex Austin for the team high. He finished sixth on the team in total tackles (52) and third among DBs, trailing only Jaydon Grant and Oladapo. Wright had multiple pass breakups in two contests and tallied his two interceptions against USC & Stanford while recording his sack against Washington. For his efforts in 2021, he was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention...

2022 Outlook

Heading into his final campaign with the Beavers, Wright will be looking to have a big-time year and that's exactly what Oregon State's defense needs. If he can be more consistent in 2022, look out because the talent is certainly there. It's all about dialing it in and playing to his fullest potential in OSU's defensive scheme. As mentioned previously with Austin, the arrival of Anthony Perkins to the cornerback room was a massively underrated addition in the offseason and I believe he'll help elevate Wright's game to another level. With his brother playing for the Dallas Cowboys, there's no question that the younger Wright has pro aspirations himself, and to get to the level he needs to go, he'll need to turn in a big-time season where he cements himself as a lockdown corner. Wright is one of OSU's most talented defensive backs and if they're going to take a step forward in that department this season, his play will be a big reason why. Look for Wright to have his best season as a Beaver in his final go-around...

Previously