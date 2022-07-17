BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 11 Alex Austin

Alex Austin

Bio No. 28 6-foot-1, 189-pounds Defensive Back Redshirt Sophomore Long Beach Poly HS Long Beach, Calif. 2021 stats: 47 tackles with half a tackle for loss, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

2021 Recap

The 2021 campaign was a breakout season for Austin as he emerged as a full-time starter and thoroughly improved over the course of the season. He started at cornerback for the Beavers in all 13 games and finished with 47 tackles, half a tackle for loss, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. Those two interceptions tied him for the team lead while his seven pass breakups were tied with fellow cornerback Rejzohn Wright for second-most amongst defenders. The most impressive part of Austin's development in the 2021 campaign was how he seemingly improved week by week. He took some lumps defending Drake London when the Beavers played USC early in the year, but bounced back nicely and played some of his best football of the season down the stretch. After London recorded 100 plus receiving yards, Austin never allowed another receiver to tally 100 plus for the remainder of the year... Austin had interceptions against Hawaii & Arizona State and tallied five-plus tackles three different times. For his efforts in 2021, Austin was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention...

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Austin figures to be one of Oregon State's starting cornerbacks and they'll need him to have a big season to help springboard the overall defensive back improvement they're aiming for in 2022. Having played in 23 games (18 starts) and having career marks of 83 tackles, one TFL, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries, the 2022 season is shaping up to be Austin's best.

He's earned the trust of his defensive coaches and he'll take another step forward this season in large part because he'll thrive in Trent Bray's new aggressive defense while also gaining additional knowledge from new cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins. Look for Austin to lock down one of the starting cornerback spots and be in line for a big season where he further establishes himself as a key piece to OSU's secondary...

