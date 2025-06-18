Oregon State Lands 2026 Defensive Back/Safety Kai Wheaton

The Oregon State Beavers have landed their eighth commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle as Texas safety Kai Wheaton has announced his decision to join the program.

The three-star prospect from Texas powerhouse Allen is the first defensive back to commit to Oregon State this cycle. He is also the program's fifth commitment this month.

Wheaton's decision comes a little under two weeks following an official visit to Corvallis. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound cornerback is the son of former Oregon All-American cornerback Kenny Wheaton and the cousin of former Oregon State receiver Markus Wheaton.

During his official visit to campus earlier this month, Wheaton got a chance to get another clsoe look at the program while also being able to strengthen his relatiosnhips with the Beavers' caoching staff.

During his visit, Wheaton spent most of his time with Oregon State secondary coach Rod Chance and head coach Trent Bray. "Those conversations and interactions were great and I learned a lot," he said about his time spent with the staff.

"It went good," Wheaton said about his visit. "What stood out was how organized everything was and how cool all of the coaches and players were," he added.

Coming out of his weekend spent in Corvallis, the three-star prospect said he could himself as a Beaver and in Corvallis. "I can see myself getting comfortable and fitting in there in the future," he said. "Oregon State stands very high on the list after this weekend.