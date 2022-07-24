 BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge July Q/A: RB Recruiting, Next Commit, and the Pac-12's Future
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BeaversEdge July Q/A: RB Recruiting, Next Commit, and the Pac-12's Future

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Writer

Since it's been a slow month on and off the recruiting trail, we thought we would find out what questions, you the BeaversEdge subscribers have for us to answer. Below we answer those questions as well

Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class to date...


As of July 24, the Beavers hold 13 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class meaning the class is likely about 55-60% of the way done. In the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, the Beavers rank 55th and eighth in the country ahead of programs such as Washington State, California, UCLA, and Arizona State.

The Beavers have been on an incredible roll on the trail since the start of June, picking up 11 commitments including six in the month of July. Las Vegas (NV) defensive end Kelze Howard leads the way for the class as the Beaver's top highest-rated recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.7, he could be a candidate for a fourth star in the future.

Questions from BeaversEdge subscribers:

