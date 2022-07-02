BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 24 Trey Lowe

No. 21 - RB - Trey Lowe

Bio No. 21 5-foot-9, 189-pounds Running Back Rs-Junior Portland, OR Jesuit HS 2021 stats: Ran the ball 56 times for 359 yards and one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 200 yards

2021 Recap

After only appearing in two contests in 2020 due to transferring from Washington, the 2021 campaign was Trey Lowe's first full season with the Beavers. Settling in as the third-down back, Lowe finished third on the team in rushing yards (359) trailing only BJ Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick, while also recording 200 receiving yards which ranked eighth amongst all the pass-catchers. He averaged 6.4 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per reception, demonstrating just how effective he can be with the ball in his hands. Given that Baylor was the engine of the OSU offense in 2021 and that Fenwick received 78 carries throughout the season, it's even more impressive that Lowe was able to carve out such an effective role.

2022 Outlook