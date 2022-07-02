BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 24 Trey Lowe
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
No. 21 - RB - Trey Lowe
Bio
No. 21
5-foot-9, 189-pounds
Running Back
Rs-Junior
Portland, OR
Jesuit HS
2021 stats: Ran the ball 56 times for 359 yards and one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 200 yards
2021 Recap
After only appearing in two contests in 2020 due to transferring from Washington, the 2021 campaign was Trey Lowe's first full season with the Beavers.
Settling in as the third-down back, Lowe finished third on the team in rushing yards (359) trailing only BJ Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick, while also recording 200 receiving yards which ranked eighth amongst all the pass-catchers. He averaged 6.4 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per reception, demonstrating just how effective he can be with the ball in his hands.
Given that Baylor was the engine of the OSU offense in 2021 and that Fenwick received 78 carries throughout the season, it's even more impressive that Lowe was able to carve out such an effective role.
2022 Outlook
With Baylor off to the NFL and it looking like Fenwick and incoming freshman Damien Martinez will be squaring off for lead-back duties, I don't expect Lowe's role to change much heading into the 2022 campaign.
He's an effective and versatile weapon within offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense and I would anticipate the Beavers looking to get the ball in his hands, even more, this season. When you're averaging a first down in both rushing and receiving on just two attempts, that's someone you want to be highly involved in the offense.
While the running back room is a little crowded, I still expect Lowe to be the third-down back and receive a similar carry-load to last season, but I anticipate him being used more as a receiver. Whether that's out of the backfield or in the slot, I think Lowe has great potential as a pass-catcher with great hands and speed.
----
