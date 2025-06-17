College World Series Gameday: Louisville vs Oregon State

With the Oregon State baseball team set to square off with Louisville in an elimination game at the College World Series on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- The meeting is the third all-time between Oregon State and Louisville with the Beavers holding a 2-0 advantage. OSU won 11-4 in 2013 and then walked off the Cardinals on a Gavin Turley double in the ninth this past Friday. OSU won that games, 4-3.

- The Beavers are 5-0 in elimination games this postseason. The Beavers lost the opener of the Corvallis Regional to Saint Mary's but proceeded to win four straight against TCU, Saint Mary's and USC - twice - to advance to the Super Regional. OSU then defeated Florida State, 14-10, in the if necessary game of the super regional.

- Oregon State is 11-4 in elimination games under Mitch Canham, dating back to 2021.

- Easton Talt and Gavin Turley's home runs Sunday gave the Beavers 105 on the season. That's the second-most by a Beaver club, following 2024's 118.

- The Beavers have scored 99 runs in the third inning.

- OSU has out-scored opponents, 190-72, combined over the first three innings.

- Oregon State's pitching staff has struck out 26 in 18 innings thus far.

- OSU's bullpen has allowed eight hits and two runs - one earned - in eight innings over the first two games of the MCWS. The 'pen has combined to strike out 10.

- Turley's two hits Sunday gave him 194 for his career. He also scored on run, his 150th, to move him into a tie for fifth with Ken Bowen (1984-87).

- Tuesday's game marks the first during the day in Omaha. OSU is 26-8-1 in day games this season.

- The Beavers drew just one walk in the loss to Coastal Carolina, doing so for only the second time this season. The first came Feb. 28 against Baylor in Arlington, Texas.

- Oregon State ranks third nationally with 371 walks on the year. Easton Talt, meanwhile, is fifth individually with 62.

- OSU tallied seven hits to five for Coastal Carolina, and lost for just the third time when out-hitting an opponent. The Beavers are 42-3 when doing so. The other losses were March 1 against Auburn and April 25 versus Oregon.

- OSU is 4-1 versus Atlantic Coast Conference teams this season. That includes a win over Virginia, a 2-1 mark against Florida State and the 4-3 win over Louisville in Omaha.

- Turley joined Travis Bazzana (28 in 2024) and Jim Wilson (21 in 1982) as Beavers with 20 or more home runs in a season.

- OSU is 39-7 when scoring first.