BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 23 Tyjon Lindsey
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.
MORE: Portland To Re-Sign Drew Eubanks | Las Vegas DE Kelze Howard Commits To OSU | Edge Top 25: No. 25 Isaac Hodgins | Blazers To Sign Gary Payton II | OSU Statement On Pac-12 & USC & UCLA
Tyjon Lindsey
Bio
No. 1
5-foot-9, 185-pounds
Wide Receiver
Rs-Senior
Corona, Calif.
Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
2021 stats: Caught 16 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns - Also completed one pass for 34 yards
2021 Recap
In his third season with Oregon State, Lindsey played in 10 games (missed two due to an ankle injury, Hawaii & WSU) and was fifth amongst receivers in total yardage in 2021, finishing with 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The 232 receiving yards and three scores eclipsed his previous highs of 209 yards and two touchdowns back in the 2019 season.
Lindsey's best game of the season came in Oregon State's win over USC when he hauled in six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
2022 Outlook
Heading into the 2022 campaign, there's definetly reason to believe that this could be Lindsey's best season if he stays healthy.
He's one of Oregon State's most experienced receivers having played in 42 total contests between his time at Nebraska and OSU and can be utilized in various ways.
With Champ Flemings and Zeriah Beason no longer with the program and Trevon Bradford graduated, Lindsey is the Beavers' second-leading returning receiver behind Tre'Shaun Harrison. He'll definitely be counted on to up his production in 2022...
The Beavers have an ample amount of depth at the position between Harrison, Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Makiya Tongue, John Dunmore, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and Silas Bolden. Still, the team would greatly benefit from Lindsey becoming a more consistent weapon. I look for him to further build upon last season's successes and perhaps be closer to 400-500 receiving yards and a handful of touchdowns.
Previously
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.