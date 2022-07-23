 BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 6 Brandon Kipper
BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 6 Brandon Kipper

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.

Brandon Kipper

Bio

No. 68

6-foot-6, 327-pounds

Offensive Line

Redshirt Senior

Columbia HS

Caldwell, Idaho

2021 stats: Played in and started all 13 games

2021 Recap

In his fourth year with the program and third as a full-time starter on Oregon State's offensive line, Kipper started at right tackle in all 13 games in 2021.

He helped lead an OSU offensive line that paved the way for BJ Baylor to record a Pac-12-leading 1,337 rushing yards while also being part of a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the conference with 14.

In terms of PFF scores, Kipper earned an 80.1 overall grade (10th best in the Pac-12) and was ninth among Pac-12 offensive linemen with an 84.9 run blocking grade.

For his efforts, Kipper was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, Pro Football Focus Third-Team All-Pac-12, & Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, the biggest adjustment for Kipper is going to be moving to the inside and taking over at right guard.

Kipper has played all of his snaps at right tackle or left tackle since arriving, so there will definitely be a bit of an adjustment, but he's confident it'll be a very smooth transition.

"Coach Michalczik always says we're going to pick the best five guys and if I fit in at right guard, I'll play right guard," Kipper said during spring. "There's obviously some little adjustments, like a different stance and stuff, but the playbook is the same, the guys are the same, so it's really the same stuff."

Kipper is Oregon State's most experienced lineman and I expect him to have a big-time final season up front. The position change may be a little bit of an adjustment, but based on his comments and his play during spring, I'd be willing to bet it'll be a seamless transition...

----

