BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 12 Kitan Oladapo

Kitan Oladapo

Bio No. 28 6-foot-1, 214-pounds Defensive Back Redshirt Junior Central Catholic HS Happy Valley, Ore. 2021 stats: 69 tackles with six tackles for loss, one sack, nine pass breakups, and one interception.

2021 Recap

The 2021 campaign was a breakout season for Oladapo as he settled in at the safety position and played at least 50 snaps per game in every contest. Against Purdue and Washington State, Oladapo started at free safety, while every other contest saw him start or have most of his action at strong safety. Oladapo's best season as a Beaver came in 2021 as he played 13 games (12 starts) and finished fourth on the team in total tackles (69) and was second amongst secondary players. He also tied with Rejzohn Wright for the most pass deflections on the team with eight. His best game of the season was likely against Colorado where he tallied six tackles and three tackles for loss for minus nine yards. For his efforts in 2021, Oladapo was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and Pro Football Focus Third-Team All-Pac-12.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Oladapo will be relied upon to be one of the lockdown defenders in the secondary for Oregon State. He's played in 20 career games (13 starts) and has tallied career marks of 95 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, and three sacks. With the Beavers bringing in Anthony Perkins to coach the cornerbacks in tandem with Blue Adams coaching the safeties this offseason, it's going to be very interesting to see how that trickles down to each of the players in the defensive backfield. Oladapo thrived alongside Jaydon Grant at safety last season and I expect him to have a similar role in 2022. He's established himself as a reliable and trustworthy defender in the back end I expect him to be right in line to be one of the starters at safety against Boise State.

Previously