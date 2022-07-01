BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 25 Isaac Hodgins
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
No. 25 - DL - Isaac Hodgins
Bio
No. 99
6-foot, 266-pounds
Defensive Line
Rs-Senior
Oakley, Calif.
Berean Christian HS
2021 stats: DNP (foot recovery)
2021 Recap
After suffering a broken foot during the early stages of fall camp last season, Hodgins didn't see the field during the 2021 campaign. Originally given a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, his foot never healed properly, thus keeping him off the field. When we got a chance to catch up with him during spring practices, he mentioned that the bone in his foot never properly fused.
However, after having another surgery, Hodgins was extremely optimistic about being able to return in 2022. He mentioned that the bone was healing very well this go around and that he's hoping he'll be ready to roll by the start of fall camp.
Check out the full interview with Hodgins from April below:
2022 Outlook
Having not played since the 2020 campaign, it'll be expected that Hodgins will need to work himself back into rhythm, but given his ability, he's a guy that will be a sizable factor on Oregon State's defensive line.
Barring any setbacks, Hodgins will be full-go by the start of fall camp and that month should be a perfect opportunity to get back into the flow.
Having played in 31 career games (30 starts), Hodgins is Oregon State's most experienced defensive lineman. He's recorded 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks during his time in Corvallis and he'll be a key member of the defensive line in 2022.
With his foot injury in the rearview mirror, I expect Hodgins to have a solid season in the trenches for Jonathan Smith and Co. providing much-needed depth, experience, leadership, and playmaking...
Previously
----
