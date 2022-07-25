BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 4 Jake Levengood

Jake Levengood

Bio No. 70 6-foot-4, 288-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Junior Vacaville HS Vacaville, Calif. 2021 stats: Played in and started eight games

2021 Recap

In his fourth year with the program, and second as a full-time starter on the offensive line, Levengood started in eight of Oregon State's contests at left guard. He helped lead an OSU offensive line that led the way for BJ Baylor to record a Pac-12-leading 1,337 rushing yards while also being part of a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the conference with 14. He would have started and played in all 13 of OSU's games if it wasn't for an ankle injury suffered against Washington State that kept him out of five contests. After suffering the injury against the Cougars, Levengood tried to come back several weeks later against Colorado, however, he only played eight snaps after getting the start. He returned to full health for the LA Bowl against Utah State where he started at left guard and played 35 snaps, his most since week five against Washington. In terms of PFF, Levengood tallied a 77.7 overall offensive grade, which was 14th-best in the Pac-12 and sixth-best amongst OSU offensive players.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Levengood is moving to the center position full-time after Nathan Eldridge exhausted his eligibility. It'll be a largely new experience for the experienced and talented Levengood as he's only played 20 snaps at the center position in-game, coming back in 2019 when he appeared at center against Cal Poly. Based on what we saw during spring, I'd expect Levengood to be able to handle the transition quite well. He's been extremely consistent ever since he stepped onto the field and with the Beavers having a big hole to fill in the middle, there's little doubt that Levengood won't exceed expectations. He's one of Oregon State's more-talented linemen and after being limited for the majority of the second half of the 2021 campaign, he's itching to get back out there and showcase his talents in his new role. Look for Levengood to pick up the center position quickly and help continue the great stretch of line play we've come to expect under Jim Michalczik.

