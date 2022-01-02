Oregon State DB Jaydon Grant Announces His Return For 2022

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt-junior defensive back Jaydon Grant officially announced his intention to return to Corvallis for his senior season in 2022!

"The decision I made to come to Oregon State was the best decision I have ever made in my life. In my time here, I have grown tremendously as a football player, but more importantly as a man. It has been a privilege to be a part of this team, and I love representing not only the program but the university as well.

After a lot of conversations with my family, support system and God, I have decided that I will use my last remaining year of eligibility to come back to Oregon State and chase a Pac-12 Championship with my brothers.

Beaver Nation, thank you for your continuous love and support that you have shown me throughout my career. I am extremely thankful. I could not be more excited for one last ride in orange and black. See you soon! #GoBeavs"

The 6-foot, 193-pounder is coming off his most productive collegiate season as he played in all 13 of the Beavers' contests and finished with 71 total tackles, which were third-best on the squad.

He also tallied three tackles for loss, half a sack, caught three interceptions, broke up six passes, and forced two fumbles.