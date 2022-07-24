BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 5 Alton Julian

2021 stats : Played in seven games, making five starts, and totaled 34 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception

In his second season with Oregon State, Julian had his most productive season to date before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Utah in the seventh game of the year.

The injury was a disappointing setback for the rising Julian as he had tallied 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one interception prior to going down and he really seemed to be an x-factor roaming the back end of OSU's defense.

Julian's best game of the season likely came in the win over USC when he tallied eight tackles and one interception. He also tallied seven tackles twice, against Hawaii and Washington.

Playing a total of 325 snaps, Julian recorded the highest-overall Pro Football Focus score amongst Beaver defenders with a 78.7. Despite playing in only seven contests, Julian's on-field prowess was noted as he earned Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-Pac-12.