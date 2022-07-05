BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 22 James Rawls
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.
MORE: Pac-12 Statement on Future Media Rights | Edge Top 25: No. 23 Tyjon Lindsey | Beavers Land 2023 JUCO DB Will Lee | Tastean Reddicks Talks OSU Commitment | Reddicks Breaks Down Joining OSU
James Rawls
Bio
No. 52
6-foot-2, 291-pounds
Defensive Line
Rs-Junior
Mira Costa HS
Inglewood, Calif.
2021 stats: 24 tackles with four tackles for loss
2021 Recap
In his second full season with Oregon State (2019, four games redshirt) Rawls had his most productive season as a Beaver in 2021 as he played in all 13 contests and finished with 24 tackles and four tackles for loss.
His best game of the season came against Cal when he recorded five tackles, but he also had his longest tackle for loss (-10 yards) in the LA Bowl against Utah State.
After Keonte Schad, Rawls was the defensive line's second-leading tackler and returns in 2022 as the leading tackler amongst defensive linemen. He'll definitely be counted on to further build upon his production and help the defensive line elevate its overall play...
2022 Outlook
Heading into the 2022 campaign, Rawls figures to be one of the Beavers' most relied upon defensive linemen. He returns as the leading defensive lineman in tackles and tackles for loss and there's a real expectation that he'll further elevate his play in 2022.
He's one of the more experienced linemen having been in the program for three seasons and having played in 24 games with career tallies of 34 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
Rawls has the potential to be a solid disruptor of the opposing backfield and with the Beavers wanting to create more pressure under defensive coordinator Trent Bray, I anticipate Rawls having his best season as a Beaver in 2022.
Previously
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.