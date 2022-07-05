BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 22 James Rawls

James Rawls

Bio No. 52 6-foot-2, 291-pounds Defensive Line Rs-Junior Mira Costa HS Inglewood, Calif. 2021 stats: 24 tackles with four tackles for loss

2021 Recap

In his second full season with Oregon State (2019, four games redshirt) Rawls had his most productive season as a Beaver in 2021 as he played in all 13 contests and finished with 24 tackles and four tackles for loss. His best game of the season came against Cal when he recorded five tackles, but he also had his longest tackle for loss (-10 yards) in the LA Bowl against Utah State. After Keonte Schad, Rawls was the defensive line's second-leading tackler and returns in 2022 as the leading tackler amongst defensive linemen. He'll definitely be counted on to further build upon his production and help the defensive line elevate its overall play...

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Rawls figures to be one of the Beavers' most relied upon defensive linemen. He returns as the leading defensive lineman in tackles and tackles for loss and there's a real expectation that he'll further elevate his play in 2022. He's one of the more experienced linemen having been in the program for three seasons and having played in 24 games with career tallies of 34 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Rawls has the potential to be a solid disruptor of the opposing backfield and with the Beavers wanting to create more pressure under defensive coordinator Trent Bray, I anticipate Rawls having his best season as a Beaver in 2022.

