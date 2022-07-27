BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 2 Joshua Gray

Joshua Gray

Bio No. 67 6-foot-4, 296-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Sophomore Rancho Cucamonga HS Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. 2021 stats: Played in and started all 13 games

2021 Recap

In his third season with Oregon State, Gray had his most productive season-to-date as he started at left tackle in all 13 games. He helped lead an OSU offensive line that led the way for BJ Baylor to record a Pac-12-leading 1,337 rushing yards while also being part of a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the conference with 14. In terms of PFF, his overall score of 77.7 ranked 13th-best in the Pac-12 while his 85.9 run-blocking grade was eighth-best in the conference. For his efforts, Gray was named Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Third Team, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, and Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Gray has a solid argument to be Oregon State's best lineman as he's been a model of consistency ever since he became a regular starter. The left-tackle position is arguably the most critical on the offensive line given that you're protecting the quarterback's blind side, and Gray only allowed two sacks in all of 2021. That's the consistency and trust you need from a left tackle and the Beavers are in great shape heading into the 2022 season because they've got familiarity at the position and a very talented player in Gray. Look for Gray to have a solid season as he locks down the left side of the line and helps anchor what will be another dynamic offensive line...

