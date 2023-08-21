TE Wyatt Hook - Committed 12-1-22

Beavers Add First Pledge In 2024 With TE Wyatt Hook Oregon State 2024 TE Recruiting Primer Oregon State's first pledge of the 2024 class (by nearly five months), Cupertino (CA) tight end Wyatt Hook has been active in helping the Beavers build this class from the get-go... He's taken several visits to Corvallis with prospective recruits and will be a great addition for tight ends coach Brian Wozniak... At 6-foot-5, 235-pounds Hook already has great size, and his receiving skills are solid as well after tallying 41 receptions for 627 yards and five touchdowns...

RB Makhi Frazier - Committed 5-9-23

WR Malachi Durant - Committed 6-5-23

OL Dylan Sikorski - Committed 6-12-23

Beavers Land WA OL Dylan Sikorski It all starts in the trenches and that brings us to commitment No. 4 as Jim Michalczik landed another top prospect from the state of Washington, this time offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, who currently checks in as the 13th-best prospect in the Evergreen State. Sikorski brings collegiate-ready size to the table already standing 6-foot-5, 300-pounds and should be a fine addition to an OL room that has a knack for developing quality talent... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Dylan Sikorski?

DB/ATH Andrew Brinson - Committed 6-17-23

Beavers Land Florida ATH Andrew Brinson Oregon State's fifth pledge of the 2024 class came from across the country as Blue Adams dipped into the Sunshine State to land a talented athlete in Andrew Brinson. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is expected to play defensive back for the Beavers, but his playmaking and athleticism from the receiver position certainly keeps playing WR in college in his back pocket. Brinson represents another big-time recruiting win as the Beavers beat out Purdue, UCF, Louisville, and Illinois... Prior to his announcement, UCF was considered the favorite... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Brinson? Pac-12 Winners/Losers From June

DB Exodus Ayers - Committed 6-26-23

Oregon State Lands New Hampshire DB Exodus Ayers? Another cross-country pledge for Oregon State's defensive backfield, this time the Beavers went way up to the northeast and New Hampshire to land DB Exodus Ayers... Ayers will play defensive back for the Beavers, and the first thing that stands out is that he boasts an ideal frame at 6-foot-2, 170-pounds. Tall enough to match up with bigger receivers, and athletic enough to move quickly in space... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Ayers?

OL David Abajian - Committed 7-4-23

OL David Abajian Commits To Oregon State Oregon State received its second OL pledge of the 2024 class on the 4th of July as West Hills (CA) offensive lineman David Abajian announced his commitment! The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder joins Dylan Sikorski as the OL pledges in the class, and very similarly to Sikorski, has a frame that is very near college ready. He's got great size at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds and figures to be positioned well to play left or right tackle at Oregon State... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Abajian?

DE Kekai Burnett - Committed 7-5-23

Oregon State Lands Hawaii Defensive Lineman Kekai Burnett Oregon State's lone defensive line pledge of the class, Kekai Burnett was a big addition for the Beavers as they're still trying to establish a strong base of talent along the DL. Playing for Punahou, Burnett saw action as both a defensive end and an interior lineman, but he figures to likely be more of an end or edge rusher in Corvallis. He's got great strength, size, and some savvy DL moves that allow him to be a disruptor in the opponents backfield... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Burnett?

RB Brandon Tullis - Committed 7-8-23

Texas RB Brandon Tullis Commits To OSU Oregon State's most recent RB commitment and their second from the great state of Texas, Tullis joins Makhi Frazier as the two running back pledges of the class. Tullis, like Frazier, had developed a strong relationship with new RB coach Keith Bhonapha... Tullis said that Bhonapha played a big-time role in his recruitment, laying out how the Beavers would utilize the 6-foot-2, 205-pound tailback... He chose the Beavers over offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Cal, Buffalo, Colorado State, Grambling, Kansas, Lousiana-Monroe, Texas State, Tulane, and Tulsa. Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Tullis?

OL Rustin Young - Committed 7-15-23

Hawaii OL Rustin Young Commits To OSU Oregon State's third offensive line pledge of the 2024 class comes from the Aloha State as St. Louis (Honolulu) high school product Rustin Young announced his commitment to OSU in mid-July. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has great size and comes from a terrific program at St. Louis that does a tremendous job at preparing talent for the next level. He checks in as the third-best overall prospect from the state of Hawaii and a likely steal for Jonathan Smith and Co. on the recruiting trail... Young chose the Beavers over 10 other offers, including ASU, Boise, Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, North Arizona, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Rustin Young?

Pair of OSU Commits Selected To Polynesian Bowl

OL Payton Stewart - Committed 7-22-23

Beavers Land Kelso OL Payton Stewart Not so long ago, it was thought that the Beavers came up just short for Payton Stewart on the recruiting trail as the Kelso (WA) native committed to Northwestern shortly ahead of his Oregon State visit. However, the Beavers maintained communication and a strong relationship with the local product and when things went haywire at Northwestern in the wake of the hazing scandal, Stewart de-committed. From that moment, we heard from our sources on the trail that Stewart immediately became a top priority and the Beavers sealed the deal when he announced his pledge in late July... The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder brings terrific size to the offensive line, and given that he was heading to play in the BIG10 where the trenches are really highlighted, the Beavers are going to be thrilled they landed Stewart. Working hand-in-hand with Jim Michalczik is going to be terrific for Stewart's collegiate future... Stewart chose the Beavers over offers from Northwestern, Arizona State, Boise, Campbell, Colorado State, Duke, Hawaii, Nevada, SMU, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Stewart?

OL Rakeem Johnson - Committed 7-26-23

Beavers Land Idaho OL Rakeem Johnson Oregon State's fifth and final offensive line commitment of the 2024 class, the Beavers secured an entire OL unit in this class and Johnson was the final piece to the puzzle, announcing at the end of July... The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder has great upper-body strength and projects to be a terrific blocker for the Beavers in the trenches. He's got room to add more weight to his frame and should benefit greatly from the Beavers' vets in the room and position coach Jim Michalczik... Rakeem Johnson Discusses Why He Chose OSU Johnson, who originally hails from Texas, chose the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Boise State, Boston College, Idaho, Montana State, Weber State, and Washington State... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Johnson?

LB Dexter Foster - Committed 7-30-23

Beavers Land In-State LB Dexter Foster Oregon State's first Oregonian pledge of the 2024 class, former Roosevelt and current Central Catholic outside linebacker Dexter Foster announced his commitment to close out July. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder's size and ability to make plays in the backfield jump off the screen immediately, while I figure he'll improve in a big way playing for the Central Catholic staff, which does a tremendous job of preparing guys for the next level. Oregon State's coaching staff, notably in-state recruiter Jake Cookus, do a tremendous job of identifying Oregonians that can be impact playmakers for the squad and Foster looks like he's well on his way... He's got loads of potential, and the Beavers just may have landed a steal here... Foster chose the Beavers over an offer from Montana State, but I'd imagine he'll garner more recruiting interest playing for C.C. this season... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Foster?

WR Eddie Freauff - Committed 8-8-23

In-State WR Eddie Freauff Announces Commitment Last but certainly not least, we arrive at Oregon State's most recent commit on the recruiting trail, another Oregonian in wide receiver Eddie Freauff. We mentioned Cookus and the in-state recruiting prowess with Foster, but at the end of the day, Foster plays in the Portland metro area... Freauff on the other hand required more due diligence as he hails from Prineville (OR) and Crook County HS. The things that appeal the most about Freauff are his size and ability to make plays... The coaching staff at CC got the ball in his hands in numerous ways, but the most impressive to me was his ability to have a big catch radius and quicker-than-expected speed for a 6-foot-4 guy... Like Foster, Freauff seems like a big-time sleeper and someone the Beavers could be very very happy they landed in a couple of years... At this moment, he would be the tallest receiver in the Beaves' room so he'll be a perfect addition in numerous respects... Additionally, he's ranked inside the top-five of Oregon high school prospects in the 2024 class... Freauff chose the Beavers over offers from Portland State and Colorado State... Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Freauff?