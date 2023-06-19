COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In DB Andrew Brinson?
Oregon State has officially landed its sixth pledge of the 2024 class with Florida ATH (DB) Andrew Brinson, who announced his commitment on Saturday!
BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Analyst John Garcia break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!
THE COMMITMENT
Oregon State originally offered Brinson this past January and became a notable contender in his recruitment nearly right away. The Beavers were coming off a strong 2023 recruiting cycle when it came to their presence in Florida. Blue Adams and the Beavers would start off strong with their recruitment of Brinson.
As his recruitment went on, Oregon State maintained strong positioning in Brinson's recruitment alongside UCF, Lousiville, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, and North Carolina State.
He would schedule official visits to Oregon State, UCF, and Purdue. His UCF visit came first and it was a strong one, the Golden Knights were even considered the leader coming into this weekend. Oregon State, however, below Brinson away on his official visit and was able to land a commitment over UCF and Purdue.
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
After beginning the 2024 class on the offensive side of the ball with the first five pledges being offensive players, Oregon State, and head coach Jonathan Smith went defense for commitment No. 6 in Florida ATH Andrew Brinson...
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder, who is expected to play defensive back for the Beavers, represents another massive recruiting win as he chose OSU over offers from 25 other schools including Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue, South Florida, Central Florida, Utah, Wisconsin, and others...
Given that he primarily was a wide receiver for Gaither HS (FL), there isn't a ton of film of Brinson playing defensive back, but there is some, and in the limited sample size, he oozes potential at the position...
