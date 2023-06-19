Oregon State has officially landed its sixth pledge of the 2024 class with Florida ATH (DB) Andrew Brinson , who announced his commitment on Saturday!

Oregon State originally offered Brinson this past January and became a notable contender in his recruitment nearly right away. The Beavers were coming off a strong 2023 recruiting cycle when it came to their presence in Florida. Blue Adams and the Beavers would start off strong with their recruitment of Brinson.

As his recruitment went on, Oregon State maintained strong positioning in Brinson's recruitment alongside UCF, Lousiville, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, and North Carolina State.

He would schedule official visits to Oregon State, UCF, and Purdue. His UCF visit came first and it was a strong one, the Golden Knights were even considered the leader coming into this weekend. Oregon State, however, below Brinson away on his official visit and was able to land a commitment over UCF and Purdue.

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley