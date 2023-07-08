With the Oregon State football team adding Hawaii defensive end Kekai Burnett to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!

Oregon State's recruitment of Burnett has gone well over a year. They originally offered the three-star prospect out of Honolulu back in May of 2022, quickly identifying him as one of the top defensive ends on their board.

The Beavers, of course, would pick up their recruitment of him starting last September once they could begin being in contact with Burnett on a regular basis. In the meantime, he picked up offers from Arizona, Fresno State, Oregon, Stanford, BYU, Washington State, California, and San Diego State, among others.

Oregon State remained a factor while he continued to rack up the offers and eventually received the first of four official visits that the 6-foot-3 defensive end wound up taking. He visited the Beavers at the beginning of June before visiting Hawaii, Washington State, and California over the next three weekends.

While the other three programs gave Burnett plenty to think about, it was ultimately the Beavers who wound up winning the recruiting and landing the commitment out of the Hawaiian prospect...

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley