COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL David Abajian?
With the Oregon State football team adding California offensive lineman David Abajian to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!
THE COMMITMENT
Abajian came onto our radar here at BeaversEdge when the program extended an offer to the 6-foot-5 prospect in March as the start of a strong run of offers for the West Hills (CA) native. After the Beavers extended an offer, Washington State, Fresno State, Cal, Boston College, Arizona State, and Nebraska all jumped in on his recruitment.
San Jose State, Kansas, Colorado State, Harvard, Dartmouth, and Nevada all were already in his recruitment at the time. Don't have any doubts; this is not just a terrific offensive lineman but an incredibly smart kid as well.
Following the offer, Oregon State would stay in touch with Abajian frequently and made him a priority on the offensive line. He, however, wouldn't get on campus for the first time till late May.
On that unofficial visit, he would schedule an official visit to Corvallis for the next weekend, June 2. That official visit went very well for the Beavers as their culture really stood out to Abajian as well as the "family feeling" surrounding the program. A factor that has popped up several times over the course of the last few weeks in our discussion with recruits.
After his official visit, Abajian also made official visits to Cal and Kansas before announcing his commitment on Tuesday.
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
It all starts in the trenches, and Oregon State just landed a big-time addition in CA offensive lineman David Abajian...
At 6-foot-5, 280-pounds Abajian already has the ideal size to play on the offensive line, and like fellow 2024 pledge Dylan Sikorski, could be in line to play quicker than expected with how college-ready he looks.
Jim Michalczik's prowess as a recruiter and talent developer is arguably unmatched as he's earned the moniker of being one of the best offensive line coaches on the west coast. He has a knack for identifying talent and then providing that talent with an avenue to learn from great coaching en route to a successful playing career.
Being a tackle on the offensive line in high school, Abajian will figure to slot in at left or right tackle on Oregon State's offensive line when the time comes...
