"It was definitely the team that made me feel like it was right, and what they're building there," Stewart told BeaversEdge about what made Oregon State the place for him.

Oregon State, on Saturday night, picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Payton Stewart out of Kelso (WA). Stewart is the program's 11th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. He made his announcement on Twitter , on Saturday evening.

Stewart's commitment to Oregon State comes 11 days after Stewart originally decommitted from the Northwestern Wildcats. Stewart committed to Northwestern in mid-May but decommitted from the program shortly after the Northwestern hazing scandal that resulted in the firing of Pat Fitzgerald.

Throughout his recruitment, Stewart developed a strong relationship with Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Michalczik's track record was also a selling point that the Beavers made with Stewart. "Their selling point was just how great Coach M is, and how many people he has put in the league, and how great of a coach he is," Stewart said. "HIs and I's relationship is good, we talk a lot."

Stewart is the fourth offensive line commitment of the cycle for the Beavers, joining Sumner (WA)'s Dylan Sikorski, West Hills (CA)'s David Abajian, and Honolulu (HI)'s Rustin Young. Each of those three commitments has come since June 12.

The Kelso (WA) native will bring elite size to the Beavers offensive line room, standing in at 6-foot-7 and already weighing in at 275 pounds. Stewart also brings plus athleticism to the offensive tackle position, where the Beavers believe he could be an anchor of their offensive line.

Stewart plans to enroll on campus next summer as he wants to play his senior season of basketball and track and field.