COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL Rustin Young?
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team adding Hawaii offensive lineman Rustin Young to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!
MORE: Beavers Add Arizona RHP Aiden May | BeaversEdge Top 25: No. 13 Jam Griffin | Beavers In The Mix For Four-Star DE | Beavers Add Hawaii OL Rustin Young | OSU Baseball Adds WSU Transfer | A Closer Look At OSU's 10 Commits | Inside The Dam: How Things Are Shaping Up
THE COMMITMENT
Oregon State only began recruiting Young in May when they first extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle. The two sides quickly connected following that offer and got an official visit set up to Corvallis for early June. On top of his official visit to OSU, he also visited Hawaii on June 2 and Utah on June 16.
Coming out of that official visit on June 9, the Beavers appeared to be in the driver's seat.
Utah gave the Honolulu native a lot to think about, but after waiting just about a month after his final official visit, Young chose Oregon State. He boasted offers from ASU, Boise State, Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah, and others...
Read more about Young's commitment HERE
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
Oregon State and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik continue to build the future of the trenches in a big way, this time landing Hawaii offensive lineman Rustin Young.
Coming out of St. Louis HS (Honolulu) and checking in at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, this is a commitment that Oregon State fans and coaches definitely should be excited about. St. Louis is one of the top schools in Hawaii and has produced big-time talent in previous recruiting cycles.
Young is the third offensive line pledge of Oregon State's 2023 class, joining fellow tackles David Abajian and Dylan Sikorski. The Beavers have yet to receive a pledge from a true "guard" on the OL, but OSU likes its linemen to be versatile enough to play anywhere on the line, and these three fit that bill perfectly.
Young has terrific height at 6-foot-5, and figures to be able to add more size to his 265-pound frame, making him a dynamic and talented future piece for Michalczik...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news