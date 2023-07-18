With the Oregon State football team adding Hawaii offensive lineman Rustin Young to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!

Oregon State only began recruiting Young in May when they first extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle. The two sides quickly connected following that offer and got an official visit set up to Corvallis for early June. On top of his official visit to OSU, he also visited Hawaii on June 2 and Utah on June 16.

Coming out of that official visit on June 9, the Beavers appeared to be in the driver's seat.

Utah gave the Honolulu native a lot to think about, but after waiting just about a month after his final official visit, Young chose Oregon State. He boasted offers from ASU, Boise State, Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah, and others...

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley