2024 Florida ATH Andrew Brinson commits to Oregon State
Oregon State's 2024 recruiting class picked up a major addition on Saturday afternoon when Gaither (FL) athlete (wide receiver/cornerback) Andrew Brinson announced his decision to commit to the Beavers. The decision came while Brinson was on an official visit with the Beavers.
Brinson committed to Oregon State over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, UCF, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Coming into the weekend, much of the steam in Brinson's recruitment was around the UCF Knights. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney even noted that the Knights were potentially the team to beat.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver announced a top-five in early May Purdue, Oregon State, UCF, Louisville, and Illinois. He wound up taking official visits to Purdue, UCF, and of course Oregon State.
Oregon State will start Brinson at cornerback where he is the first commitment in the Beavres' 2024 recruiting class. He does, however, have the ability to play wide receiver if being a cornerback doesn't work out for him with the Beavers.
Brinson's commitment also continues to show Oregon State's ability to go into the state of Florida and recruit at a quality level. Last cycle, the Beavers picked up a trio of prospects from the Sunshine State in Tastean Reddicks, Zakaih Saez, and Harlem Howard.
As a junior for Gaither, Brinson totaled 54 receptions for 668 yards and nine touchdowns.
