Oregon State's 2024 recruiting class picked up a major addition on Saturday afternoon when Gaither (FL) athlete (wide receiver/cornerback) Andrew Brinson announced his decision to commit to the Beavers. The decision came while Brinson was on an official visit with the Beavers.

MORE: TX RB Previews OSU OV | Analysis: OL Dylan Sikorski | Jayden Dixon-Veal Reopens Recruitment | Inside The Dam: Top QB Target Notes | Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Sikorski | Previewing Oregon State's upcoming official visit weekend





Brinson committed to Oregon State over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, UCF, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Coming into the weekend, much of the steam in Brinson's recruitment was around the UCF Knights. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney even noted that the Knights were potentially the team to beat.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver announced a top-five in early May Purdue, Oregon State, UCF, Louisville, and Illinois. He wound up taking official visits to Purdue, UCF, and of course Oregon State.