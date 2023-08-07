In-state WR Eddie Freauff announces commitment to Oregon State
In-state wide receiver Eddie Freauff is the latest 2024 prospect to announce his commitment to Oregon State. The Prineville native made his commitment public on Twitter Monday evening.
Freauff's commitment to the Beavers comes just days after he originally received an offer from the program on August 4. He commits to the Beavers over offers from Colorado State and Portland State.
Freauff brings great size to the position for Oregon State, standing at 6-foot-4. For comparison, the tallest wide receiver currently on the Beavers roster is walk-on Karson Boschma, who stands at 6-foot-3. There is always potential with his size that Freauff could potentially move to tight end, but he'll, at the very least, start off his career in Corvallis as a wide receiver.
Beyond football, Freauff is also a track-and-field athlete and also plays basketball for Prineville.
Freauff is Oregon State's 14th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and second in-state prospect joining linebacker Dexter Foster. Also part of the class is three-star OL Rakeem Johnson, three-star OL Payton Stewart, three-star offensive line Rustin Young, three-star running back Brandon Tullis, three-star defensive end Kekai Burnett, three-star offensive lineman David Abajian, three-star cornerback Exodus Ayers, three-star athlete Andrew Brinson, three-star offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, three-star wide receiver Malachi Durant, three-star running back Makhi Frazier, and three-star tight end Wyatt Hook.
