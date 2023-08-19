THE COMMITMENT

Foster is a prospect that Oregon State was monitoring for quite a while over the last few months, including a visit in May before eventually choosing to offer the Central Catholic linebacker on June 3. He would take an official visit in mid-June to Corvallis, and it was a visit that went extremely well. Coming off that official visit, BeaversEdge placed a FutureCast in favor of Foster to land with Oregon State. A little over a month later, on July 30, Foster chose to commit to the Beavers over Montana State... -Dylan Callaghan-Croley

THE IMPACT