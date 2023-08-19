COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In LB Dexter Foster?
With the Oregon State football team adding in-state linebacker Dexter Foster to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!
THE COMMITMENT
Foster is a prospect that Oregon State was monitoring for quite a while over the last few months, including a visit in May before eventually choosing to offer the Central Catholic linebacker on June 3.
He would take an official visit in mid-June to Corvallis, and it was a visit that went extremely well. Coming off that official visit, BeaversEdge placed a FutureCast in favor of Foster to land with Oregon State.
A little over a month later, on July 30, Foster chose to commit to the Beavers over Montana State...
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
Could Foster be the next big in-state recruit to make an impact for Oregon State?
The Beavers are hoping so as the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is set to play at one of the premier programs in the state in Central Catholic this season after beginning his high school career at Roosevelt.
The importance of having quality in-state players for a program like Oregon State can't be understated, and they're generally well-represented on the depth chart each and every year. Thinking of guys like Kitan Oladapo (Central Catholic), John Miller (Tualatin), and Cory Stover (Coos Bay) to name a few that will play big-time roles this season, it's a big part of the culture to have a good representation of Oregonians.
Foster will join an outside linebacker room that features Zakaih Saez, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, Ryan Franke, Cory Stover, and Nikko Taylor.
Additionally, while he projects to be an outside linebacker, he seems versatile enough that he could play some inside linebacker as well, certainly something to keep an eye on as he arrives in Corvallis.
Diving into Foster's tape the first thing that jumps out right away is his ability to make plays in the backfield. Whether that's coming off the edge and hitting the ballcarrier or the quarterback, or coming via the middle, Foster has a knack for getting in the backfield.
He's also got great size at 6-foot-4 and figures to add more weight to his 200-pound frame when he arrives in Corvallis, further increasing his ability to be a dynamic linebacker.
- Brenden Slaughter
