Did Oregon State unearth another local gem on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class?

A week after landing in-state linebacker Dexter Foster, the Beavers once again landed another player from the Beaver State, this time Prineville (Crook County HS) wide receiver Eddie Freauff.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder would be the tallest scholarship receiver in the room when he arrives, so in that regard, he's got great potential to be a big-play target with a large catch radius.

Diving into his film, the first thing that jumps off the page is that the staff at Crook County has gotten the ball in his hands in a variety of ways.

Some of the mismatches are a result of size disparity and competition, but whether it's beating a guy deep, or taking the ball in the backfield after lining up as a receiver for a jet sweep (sound familiar?), he's very good with the ball in his hands.

I also really like what I see from his footwork, he does a very good job in his route running and has a knack for getting himself open. The other big-time thing that shows off his is size, and how he's able to outleap opposing DBs and have the hands to secure the catch through contact.

The Beavers have had a solid track record of turning Oregonians into quality playmakers within a few years of being in the program and I think Freauff could be another under-the-radar local kid who turns out to be a big-time addition to the program and in this case, the offense and the receiver room.

He'll join a receiver room that features Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jailen Holmes, Jamai East, Trevor Pope, Jimmy Valsin, Montrel Hatten, Tastean Reddicks, Zach Card, and David Wells.

- Brenden Slaughter