Oregon State Football picked up commitment No.2 for their 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday evening when McKinney (TX) running back Makhi Frazier announced his commitment to the Beavers. Frazier joins California TE Wyatt Hook as part of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class.

He committed to the Beavers over Arkansas, Boise State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Tulsa, UNLV, and Utah State.

His commitment to the Beavers' comes just a few weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Corvallis at the end of April. "It was a good visit overall," Frazier told BeaversEdge. Noting that the program's culture and the vision that head coach Jonathan Smith has set forth ast things that stood out to him.

