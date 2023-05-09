McKinney (TX) running back Makhi Frazier commits to Oregon State
Oregon State Football picked up commitment No.2 for their 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday evening when McKinney (TX) running back Makhi Frazier announced his commitment to the Beavers. Frazier joins California TE Wyatt Hook as part of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class.
He committed to the Beavers over Arkansas, Boise State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Tulsa, UNLV, and Utah State.
His commitment to the Beavers' comes just a few weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Corvallis at the end of April. "It was a good visit overall," Frazier told BeaversEdge. Noting that the program's culture and the vision that head coach Jonathan Smith has set forth ast things that stood out to him.
Frazier's relationship with running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has also become quite strong. "It's developing good," Fraizer told BeaversEdge following his April visit. A lot of those conversations surrounded Bhonapha's coaching resume as well as the running backs he's helped get to the NFL.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns this past season for McKinney over 10 games. Do not be alarmed by his lack of production, however, Frazier was behind 2023 USC signee Bryan Jackson in McKinney's backfield.SMU quarterback signee Keldric Luster also saw his fair share of carries for McKinney last season.
The Lonestar State has of course become somewhat of a pipeline state for the Beavers as they currently have seven players on their roster who call Texas home. In the 2023 signing class, the Beavers landed a pair of Texas natives in WR Montrell Hatten and ATH Jermod McCoy.
