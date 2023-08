Late last month, Boise (ID) native Rakeem Johnson announced his commitment to Oregon State over Boston College, Boise State, and Washington State. BeaversEdge this past week caught up with the 6-foot-3 offensive guard to discuss why he chose the Beavers.

