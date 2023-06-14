COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL Dylan Sikorski?
Oregon State has officially landed the fifth pledge of the 2024 class with (WA) OL Dylan Sikorski from Sumner High School...
BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!
THE COMMITMENT
Sikorski is someone that we were paying attention to for quite a while. From our BeaversEdge staff, there was always a sense that once he made an official visit to Corvallis, there was a great chance his recruitment could be wrapped up.
That's why we FutureCasted the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle to Oregon State before his visit this past weekend...
That being said, his recruitment was quiet for the most part, but Oregon State remained in contact throughout the process. Air Force, Colorado, and Nevada all could make their best pitches, but Oregon State had a great deal going for them in this recruitment.
Sikorski developed a great relationship with the offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who has shown his abilities to not only be a great offensive line coach, but also a terrific recruiter.
The Sumner (WA) local is a great fit for the Oregon State program and ultimately, it played a huge role in his recruitment. "It was just the right fit," Sikorski told BeaversEdge following his commitment. "Not flashy there, ground and pound. It's a place where I can learn to be the best."
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
After beginning the 2024 class with wide receivers, a running back, and tight end, Oregon State football and head coach Jonathan Smith added some beef to their future offensive line with the addition of WA OL Dylan Sikorski.
At 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Sikorski's size immediately stands out as he already boasts a college-ready frame and should be ready to hit the ground running when he joins the strength and conditioning program ahead of his first fall camp in '24...
In terms of where he'll fit in on Jim Michalczik's offensive line, I could see him being a guard or a tackle depending on how the coaching staff likes his fit both.
Looking at his film, he lined up across the line during his junior season, taking reps at both guard spots and left tackle. He may be more suited to play one of the tackle positions as he's nimble on his feet and was able to get downfield and block in space on pull-running plays, very similar to what the Beavers ask of their OL.
