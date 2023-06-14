BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!

Oregon State has officially landed the fifth pledge of the 2024 class with (WA) OL Dylan Sikorski from Sumner High School...

Sikorski is someone that we were paying attention to for quite a while. From our BeaversEdge staff, there was always a sense that once he made an official visit to Corvallis, there was a great chance his recruitment could be wrapped up.

That's why we FutureCasted the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle to Oregon State before his visit this past weekend...

That being said, his recruitment was quiet for the most part, but Oregon State remained in contact throughout the process. Air Force, Colorado, and Nevada all could make their best pitches, but Oregon State had a great deal going for them in this recruitment.

Sikorski developed a great relationship with the offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who has shown his abilities to not only be a great offensive line coach, but also a terrific recruiter.

The Sumner (WA) local is a great fit for the Oregon State program and ultimately, it played a huge role in his recruitment. "It was just the right fit," Sikorski told BeaversEdge following his commitment. "Not flashy there, ground and pound. It's a place where I can learn to be the best."

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley