BeaversEdge

Oregon State football has landed its first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle as San Cupertino (CA) tight end Wyatt Hook announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The three-star tight end is ranked by Rivals as the 51st-best player in California in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

“First, I would like to thank my dad for always pushing me to the best version of myself,” Hook said in his announcement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, and friends for being there for me on and off the field. Most importantly I want to test thank you to Coach (Brian )Woz(niak) and Coach (Jonathan) Smith for believing in me from the very beginning of this process,” he said.

“Playing college football has been a lifelong dream and Oregon State could not be a better place. I am excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University. #GoBeavs."

In terms of where he'll fit in at the tight-end spot when he arrives in Corvallis ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Beavers will likely have Jake Overman (Sr.), J.T. Byrne (Jr.), Gabe Milbourn (Jr.), Jack Velling (Jr.), and 2023 incoming freshmen Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas on the roster...