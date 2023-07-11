COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In RB Brandon Tullis?
With the Oregon State football team adding Texas running back Brandon Tullis to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Analyst Cole Patterson break down his commitment and fit!
THE COMMITMENT
Oregon State had been pursuing Tullis for a while now, originally offering the Texas running back in late January...
OSU was his third Power Five offer at the time after Kansas and Cal before Boston College joined a month later. The Beavers were a top contender for Tullis since their offer, and the interest between the two parties continued following the commitment of Makhi Frazier.
Tullis took an official visit to Oregon State in June, the only one of his recruitment, and the Beavers actually locked down his recruitment at that moment in time. He would wait until this past Saturday to announce that commitment, however.
From the point of their offer, Oregon State set a strong tone in this recruitment, and Tullis's relationship with running backs coach Keith Bhonapha went a long way in this recruitment. Bhonapha has surely been impressive in his first cycle with the program, landing a pair of terrific running backs out of Texas.
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
New Oregon State running back coach Keith Bhonapha is wasting little time building the future depth of the Beaver RB room upon his arrival as he now has two RB pledges in the 2024 class with the addition of Brandon Tullis.
Tullis joins fellow Texas native Makhi Frazier as Oregon State's future 'backs and I don't think it's a coincidence the Beavers have landed both guys from the lone star state.
The Beavers have not only found more success recruiting one of the college football hotbeds in recent cycles but also the quick emergence of Lewisville, Texas native Damien Martinez as Pac-12 Freshman of the Year certainly helps the recruiting process when you're going toe-to-toe with big-time programs.
Time will tell just how effective this Texas two-step is, but the early returns on Bhonapha as a recruiter look promising as he's helping the Beavers continue the strong pipeline of talent at the position.
At 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, he has the ideal strength and size to be an every-down running back and was a sought-after commodity, choosing the Beavers over offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Cal, Buffalo, Colorado State, Grambling, Kansas, Lousiana-Monroe, Texas State, Tulane, and Tulsa.
