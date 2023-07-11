With the Oregon State football team adding Texas running back Brandon Tullis to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Analyst Cole Patterson break down his commitment and fit!

Oregon State had been pursuing Tullis for a while now, originally offering the Texas running back in late January...

OSU was his third Power Five offer at the time after Kansas and Cal before Boston College joined a month later. The Beavers were a top contender for Tullis since their offer, and the interest between the two parties continued following the commitment of Makhi Frazier.

Tullis took an official visit to Oregon State in June, the only one of his recruitment, and the Beavers actually locked down his recruitment at that moment in time. He would wait until this past Saturday to announce that commitment, however.

From the point of their offer, Oregon State set a strong tone in this recruitment, and Tullis's relationship with running backs coach Keith Bhonapha went a long way in this recruitment. Bhonapha has surely been impressive in his first cycle with the program, landing a pair of terrific running backs out of Texas.

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley