DAM RIGHT!

Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith continued their hot June on the recruiting trail as the Beavers picked up their fifth pledge of the 2024 class in Sumner (WA) offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is the first OL commitment in the '24 class, joining wide receivers Logan Saldate and Malachi Durant, running back Makhi Frazier, and tight end Wyatt Hook.

Sikorski also held offers from Air Force, Montana, Colorado State, and Nevada.



