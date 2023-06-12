Oregon State Lands Commitment No. 5 With Washington OL Dylan Sikorski
Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith continued their hot June on the recruiting trail as the Beavers picked up their fifth pledge of the 2024 class in Sumner (WA) offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is the first OL commitment in the '24 class, joining wide receivers Logan Saldate and Malachi Durant, running back Makhi Frazier, and tight end Wyatt Hook.
Sikorski also held offers from Air Force, Montana, Colorado State, and Nevada.
Sikorski's commitment to the Beavres comes off an official visit to Corvallis this past week. BeaversEdge FuturecCasted the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle heading into his official visit and hinted earlier on Monday that the Beavers were in a strong spot for the Washington native.
Sikorski was on campus multiple times throughout his recruitment including for the spring game this past April. He was also on campus for multiple games throughout his recruitment. Oregon State placed a constant role in his process and consistently was among his top options, and that hard work paid off on Monday in his recruitment.
