Coming out of their first major official visit weekend of the year, Oregon State has picked up a commitment from Puyallup (WA) wide receiver Malachi Durant . The 6-foot-2 wide receiver announced his commitment on Twitter, Monday afternoon.

Durant committed to the Beavers over offers from Arizona, Cal, Fresno State, Missouri, Oregon, Washington State, and Washington, among others. For a stretch in his recruitment this spring, Durant was considered a favorite to land with in-state rival, the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers, however, led by wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson, chipped away during his recruitment and felt good about their chances in cementing a commitment out of Durant entering this weekend.

Hynson, head coach Jonathan Smith, and the rest of the Beavers coaching staff were able to do just that.

“Just because during that game, just watching them they could put points on the board and I like the way their offense runs,” Durant told Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney earlier this spring about his interest in the Beavers.

“Coach [Kefense Hynson], when he came out to my school and we talked he was taking me through how they run their offense and he was asking me about my favorite routes and they run those routes and so I like that a lot," Durant added.

With his commitment, the Beavers now hold four commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, all on the offensive side of the ball. Durant will join WR Logan Saldate, RB Makhi Frazier, and TE Wyatt Hook.

As a junior for Puyallup, Durant recorded 57 receptions, 793 yards, and eight touchdowns.