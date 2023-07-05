Oregon State has landed a commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle for the second straight day. One day after picking up a commitment from offensive line David Abijian, the Beavers dipped into Aloha State to land defensive end prospect Kekai Burnett. Burnett is listed by Rivals at 6-foot-3 and 235-pounds while holding a Rivals rating of 5.5 and is considered a three-star prospect.

Burnett chose Oregon State over Cal, Hawaii, and Washington State, taking official visits to each program last month. The 6-foot-3 defensive end also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, and Stanford, among others. Burnett's first official visit last month was to Oregon State, where defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has helped establish a strong relationship with the Honolulu native. Suianoa also, of course, was the primary recruiter for 2023 signee Leonard Ah You in the 2023 recruiting cycle as well.

Burnett is Oregon State's ninth commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle and first defensive lineman. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Beavers were very active, landing Nikko Taylor, Kelze Howard, Zakaih Saez, Abraham Johnson, and Thomas Collins as future members of the Beavers' front seven. Beyond Burnett, the Beavers have now seen four of their five defensive line visitors last month make commitments. The only prospect uncommitted currently is California defensive end, Damarrion White. He was originally expected to announce a commitment on July 1 but has postponed his commitment to this season.

