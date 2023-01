PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge continues our 2024 recruiting primers by moving to the tight-end position. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Beavers signed one tight end in Glacier Peak (WA) standout Cooper Jensen. They also held a commitment from fellow Washington prospect Doiran Thomas, however, Thomas flipped to the Arizona Wildcats during the early signing period.

In the 2024 recruiting cycle, it's too early to say how many the Beavers will take for sure but the early indication is that they will likely try to take at least two in the class. They currently have one commitment at the position already, but could join that lone commitment? Let's take a look.