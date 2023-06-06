Oregon State has officially landed the fourth pledge of its 2024 recruiting class as Puyallup (WA) wide receiver Malachi Durant announced his commitment! BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!

Much like the previous commitment of Logan Saldate, Durant has been a long-time Oregon State target and one the Beavers have been pushing for a long time. This was a tough recruitment, however, one where OSU had to beat out the likes of Arizona, California, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington among others to win his commitment.

For a while, the Ducks seemed to be the frontrunner for Durant, but the Beavers never gave up in their pursuit, and their hard work paid off this past weekend while he was on campus for their official visit.

It's also another major recruiting win for wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson who is emerging as one of the better recruiters in the Pac 12. He'll be adding Durant and Saldate to the Beavers' wide receivers room after adding the likes of David Wells, Zachary Card, Tastean Reddicks, and Montrel Hatten last cycle.

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley