Oregon State is ending the month of July off on a high note as on Sunday night, in-state linebacker Dexter Foster announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Foster is the 13th commitment in the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class and the seventh prospect to commit to the program this month. He is notably the first linebacker to do so, as the Beavers' have recruited him to play inside linebacker once he arrives in Corvallis.

Foster picked up a commitment from Oregon State back on June 3 after having discussions with the Beavers for a few months, including making a trip to Corvallis in May. Foster finally earned an offer in June. He would then take an official visit to Corvallis in mid-June; shortly afterward, BeaversEdge placed a FutureCast in for Foster to land with the Beavers.

Notably, Foster is the first Oregon native to commit to the class this cycle as well. He is the first in-state commitment for the program since offensive lineman Jacob Strand did so as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4 Foster will bring a strong athletic presence to the Beavers' linebacker room. In his high school career, Foster lined up at multiple positions, including tight end but is surely best described as an all-around athlete.

BeaversEdge will have more on Foster's commitment in the upcoming days.