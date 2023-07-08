Oregon State has picked up its third commitment of the week. After landing OL David Abajian and linebacker Kekai Burnett on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Beavers have now added their second running back of the class as Frisco (TX) tailback Brandon Tullis has committed to the Beavers.

"Oregon State was the place for me because it’s where I’m most comfortable," Tullis told BeaversEdge. "I get a real sense of a family bond from Oregon State," he added. His sentiment about Corvallis's family bond and culture is a frequent quote from commitments this cycle.

Tullis developed a strong relationship with first-year running backs coach Keith Bhonapha throughout his recruitment. "Coach KB and I are really close," Tullis said. "Our relationship was key in my recruitment," he added. Bhonapha, who has developed multiple running backs into NFL Draft picks, frequently discussed how the 6-foot-2 tailback would fit into the Beavers' offense.

Tullis is also excited about the program that Jonathan Smith and the coaching staff are building in Corvallis. "I'm really excited to see what the 2024 class and myself can do for OSU."

Oregon State originally offered Tullis back in late January, his third Power Five offer at the time after Kansas and Cal before Boston College joined a month later. The Beavers were a top contender for Tullis since their offer, and the interest between the two parties continued following the commitment of Makhi Frazier.

Tullis took an official visit to Corvallis in the middle of June, a visit that convinced Tullis to be a Beaver. He would give a silent commitment to the program during the visit before going public on Saturday.

Now with a pair of running back commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, the Beavers are likely done at the position for this cycle. Tullis is Oregon State's 10th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle and the seventh since the beginning of June.