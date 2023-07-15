Young makes his commitment to Oregon State a little over a month after taking an official visit to Corvallis in early June. Young also ended up taking visits last month to Hawaii and Utah, but the Beavers were able to convince Young that they were the place for him. He is the second commitment from Hawaii for the Beavers this cycle, joining linebacker Kekai Burnett. Oregon State and Young's relationship is quite new; the Beavers, after monitoring him for a while, offered Young in mid-May. The two sides quickly got an official visit scheduled, and the rest from there was history. Young at 6-foot-5 has the height to place at tackle or at guard though we imagine he'll start out with the Beavers as an offensive tackle. He will need a year or two to continue to add weight and continue his development, but there is quite a bit of athleticism in the Hawaii natives game, and he shows a good foundational skill set as well. Notably, Young also earned an invite to the Under Armour All-American game this winter after an impressive performance earlier this week.

