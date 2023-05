Shortly after McKinney (TX) athlete, Makhi Frazier committed to Oregon State, BeaversEdge caught up with McKinney head coach Marcus Shavers to talk about what the Beavers are getting in Frazier on and off the field.

MORE: Beavers Cruise Past WCU 20-7 | Preview: Beavers Set Face WCU | Baseball Postseason Projections | Kitan Oladapo One Of Top Returning Safeties | Taliese Fuaga & Heneli Bloomfield Earn PFF Honors | OSU Baseball In The Ranks | Four-Star WR Talks OSU Visit | Beavers Add Transfer Portal LB | Four-Star DB Has OSU In Top 5