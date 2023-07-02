With the Oregon State football team adding New Hampshire defensive back Exodus Ayers to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down his commitment and fit!

Originally from New Mexico, Ayers calls New Hampshire home... That being said, the 2024 wide receiver didn’t allow distance to be a factor in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back visited Oregon State and Boston College, but despite the Eagles having the distance advantage, the Beavers won the recruiting battle.

“My family loved it,” Ayers told BeaversEdge after his official visit. “My brother and pops were so happy to be there with me and to experience everything the coaches had to offer."

UConn, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and UNLV are the other schools to have offered Ayers.

"I see myself fitting in great it’s a college town where I can really focus on my goals with school and football, I’ve been a lot of places and am used to kind of being in the middle of nowhere," he said.

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley