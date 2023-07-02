COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In DB Exodus Ayers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team adding New Hampshire defensive back Exodus Ayers to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down his commitment and fit!
MORE: Analysis: What are the Beavers Getting In JC WR Jailen Holmes | EDGE POD: Talkin' EDGE Top 25 No. 21-25 | Inside The Dam: Where Do The Beavers Go At QB? | EDGE Top 25: No. 21 Jack Velling | Updated Football Scholarship Chart | JUCO WR Jailen Holmes Commits
THE COMMITMENT
Originally from New Mexico, Ayers calls New Hampshire home... That being said, the 2024 wide receiver didn’t allow distance to be a factor in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2 defensive back visited Oregon State and Boston College, but despite the Eagles having the distance advantage, the Beavers won the recruiting battle.
“My family loved it,” Ayers told BeaversEdge after his official visit. “My brother and pops were so happy to be there with me and to experience everything the coaches had to offer."
UConn, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and UNLV are the other schools to have offered Ayers.
"I see myself fitting in great it’s a college town where I can really focus on my goals with school and football, I’ve been a lot of places and am used to kind of being in the middle of nowhere," he said.
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
Oregon State added to its future secondary depth with the addition of Ayers, who joins Florida defensive back Andrew Brinson as the DB's in the 2024 class.
The Beavers, head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive backs coach Blue Adams, and cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins value versatility and size in the back end, and Ayers fits that perfectly.
Having played wide receiver, his versatility is certainly high, and his 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame certainty makes him an attractive future option at defensive back. You can't coach size, and that's certainly going to be an asset for him going against big-bodied receivers in the coming years.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news